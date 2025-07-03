Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain plagues Southeast as tropical trouble brews for July 4th weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, July 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropically infused storms drenching Florida, Southeast through 4th of July weekend and beyond

Fourth of July celebrations and beach plans in Florida and along the Southeast face interruptions as a weakening frontal boundary and the possibility of tropical development are expected to impact coastal regions for the foreseeable future.

The FOX Forecast Center said most of the precipitation across the Sunshine State so far has been tied to daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms , intensified by an upper-level low that has enhanced activity. Over the next few days, a cold front will drop in and stall over the region and the warm waters of the southwestern Atlantic – a setup that could eventually lead to tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a region off the coast of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida for a medium chance of tropical development over at least the next week.

The potential development zone for an area to watch off the Southast coast.

(FOX Weather)



Dodging showers or staying dry for Independence Day?

The cold front moving across the East will have departed by Friday, but that does not mean everyone will be dry for the Fourth of July.

The FOX Forecast Center said another wave of storms is moving across the northern tier, and the Southeast will still be dodging tropical showers. Elsewhere, it looks like the Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI) will be very low for most Americans, meaning fireworks can go off with a bang.

For the rest of the country, calm conditions will dominate, the FOX Forecast Center noted. The entire West is clear of significant weather, and while the Southwest and southern Plains may see isolated pop-up showers, they’re expected to be brief and minor.

Deputies: Over 100 cats found sweltering in California van; owner arrested on cruelty charges

A California woman has been arrested on dozens of cruelty charges after deputies said she left over 100 cats in a U-Haul van, enduring extreme heat .

Merced County Sheriff's deputies discovered the 134 cats, 28 of which were dead, about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella. The owner of the cats, identified as a 69-year-old woman from Long Beach, was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Bacteria worries close several beaches across US ahead of Fourth of July

Several beaches from Washington to New York have warnings in place or are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water as the Fourth of July holiday weekend quickly approaches.

The holiday is just a day away, and bacteria that can cause health issues in humans are the concern, with some advisories citing storm runoff as the cause. The dangerous bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues, skin issues or respiratory problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

