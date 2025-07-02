Deputies: Over 100 cats found sweltering in California van; owner arrested on cruelty charges

SANTA NELLA, Calif. – A California woman has been arrested on dozens of cruelty charges after deputies said she left over 100 cats in a U-Haul van, enduring extreme heat.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies discovered the 134 cats, 28 of which were dead, about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella.

Arriving deputies first on the scene observed at least 20 cats in distress through the vehicle's window. Animal control officers were quickly dispatched. No food or water was located inside the vehicle. The felines ranged in age from one week to 8 years old.

All the cats were seized and taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter and later under the care of the Atwater Veterinary Center. Once the cats are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption, deputies said.

"Once the cats are healthy enough to be adopted, they will be posted on the Merced County Animal Shelter's webpage, as well as on the Merced Sheriff Animal Services' social media platforms," deputies said Tuesday.

The owner of the cats, identified as a 69-year-old woman from Long Beach, was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Merced County Jail.

"The Merced County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that leaving any animal in a vehicle during the summer months is very dangerous," deputies said. "On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open."

This can lead to heatstroke, dehydration and even death of the animal left inside, authorities added.

"Please ensure that when you're traveling with your pet, they're provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food," the sheriff's office said.