Watch: Shark chases surfers after attack along Australia beach

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – A shark who had just attacked a surfer along an Australian beach then went and chased after a group of surfers attempting to rescue the victim, video from the scene shows.

The video, taken on Sunday in Cabarita Beach, Australia, zooms in on the whole incident.

"That's so scary," said a woman in the video. "I was literally there."

The video zooms in closer to the beach, showing a group of surfers pulling someone out of shallow surf after a shark attack.

As the surfers pull the injured surfer out of the water, the shark follows behind them.

Another surfer jumped slightly as he noticed the shark lurking.

The shark then swam away.

People crowded the beach afterward, and the rescuers laid the injured surfers on the beach.

Australian news media outlets reported the shark had attacked the surfer's right side. Injuring his hand, arm and leg.

The injured surfer is reported to be 16 years old, according to media reports.

It's unclear how serious his injuries were.