Earth & Space
Watch: Shark chases surfers after attack along Australia beach

The injured surfer is reported to be 16 years old, according to media reports. It's unclear how serious the surfer's injuries were.

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – A shark who had just attacked a surfer along an Australian beach then went and chased after a group of surfers attempting to rescue the victim, video from the scene shows. 

The video, taken on Sunday in Cabarita Beach, Australia, zooms in on the whole incident. 

"That's so scary," said a woman in the video. "I was literally there."  

The video zooms in closer to the beach, showing a group of surfers pulling someone out of shallow surf after a shark attack. 

BITE MARK HELPS EXPERTS DETERMINE THIS SHARK SPECIES BIT WOMAN ON POPULAR NEW YORK BEACH

The shark, highlighted in red, lurks behind the surfers. 

(Katy Butler via Storyful / FOX Weather)

As the surfers pull the injured surfer out of the water, the shark follows behind them. 

Another surfer jumped slightly as he noticed the shark lurking. 

The shark then swam away. 

SHARK MIGRATIONS ALONG ATLANTIC COAST AFFECTED BY HURRICANE ACTIVITY, WATER TEMPERATURES

People come to the injured surfer's aid on the beach. 

(Katy Butler via Storyful / FOX Weather)

People crowded the beach afterward, and the rescuers laid the injured surfers on the beach. 

Australian news media outlets reported the shark had attacked the surfer's right side. Injuring his hand, arm and leg. 

The injured surfer is reported to be 16 years old, according to media reports. 

It's unclear how serious his injuries were. 

