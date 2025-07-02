Bacteria worries close several beaches across US ahead of 4th of July

Several beaches from Washington to New York have warnings in place or are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water as the Fourth of July holiday weekend quickly approaches.

The holiday is just days away, and bacteria that can cause health issues in humans are the concern, with some advisories citing storm runoff as the cause.

The dangerous bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues, skin issues or respiratory problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In New York, advisories are in place for swimming at more than a dozen Suffolk County beaches on Long Island.

Nearly two dozen beaches in Massachusetts are closed for swimming due to high bacteria.

And in Michigan, bacteria concerns have a few public beaches closed. Several more have advisories in place to warn people ahead of swimming.

Illinois lists several public and private beaches as closed because of bacteria. Some closures have lasted several days, while others were closed Tuesday or Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.

Over on the West Coast, Washington's King County, home to Seattle, has a few closures due to high bacteria and one due to toxic algae in the water.

San Diego County in California also issued advisories at a few beaches for possible high bacteria levels.

The CDC said if you are swimming in a lake, river or ocean where a bacterial illness could occur, take precautions by checking state and local health advisories to see if there are any warnings or closures in place.

And after swimming, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.