Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Bacteria worries close several beaches across US ahead of 4th of July

Bacteria of concern could cause gastrointestinal issues, skin issues or respiratory problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
There are plenty of risks to keep in mind this summer as you hit the beach. Lifeguard Supervisor Cary Epstein joins FOX Weather to provide tips so that you stay safe while on the beach. 

Practicing beach safety as summer begins

There are plenty of risks to keep in mind this summer as you hit the beach. Lifeguard Supervisor Cary Epstein joins FOX Weather to provide tips so that you stay safe while on the beach. 

Several beaches from Washington to New York have warnings in place or are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water as the Fourth of July holiday weekend quickly approaches. 

The holiday is just days away, and bacteria that can cause health issues in humans are the concern, with some advisories citing storm runoff as the cause. 

The dangerous bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues, skin issues or respiratory problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

TOP DANGERS TO WATCH OUT FOR AT THE BEACH THIS SUMMER

New York Police Department drone video shows a shark swimming off Rockaway Beach near Beach 127 on July 14, 2024.

Shark spotted swimming off Rockaway Beach, New York

New York Police Department drone video shows a shark swimming off Rockaway Beach near Beach 127 on July 14, 2024.

In New York, advisories are in place for swimming at more than a dozen Suffolk County beaches on Long Island. 

Nearly two dozen beaches in Massachusetts are closed for swimming due to high bacteria. 

And in Michigan, bacteria concerns have a few public beaches closed. Several more have advisories in place to warn people ahead of swimming. 

FOX Weather Meteorologists Bob Van Dillen and Marissa Torres explore the debate in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina. FOX Weather Beach House is sponsored by Tommy Bahama.  

What makes a great beach town?

FOX Weather Meteorologists Bob Van Dillen and Marissa Torres explore the debate in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina. FOX Weather Beach House is sponsored by Tommy Bahama.  

Illinois lists several public and private beaches as closed because of bacteria. Some closures have lasted several days, while others were closed Tuesday or Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.  

Over on the West Coast, Washington's King County, home to Seattle, has a few closures due to high bacteria and one due to toxic algae in the water. 

San Diego County in California also issued advisories at a few beaches for possible high bacteria levels. 

SEAWEED OVERRUNS SOME CARIBBEAN BEACHES AS SARGASSUM HITS RECORD LEVELS

A video shared from Bermuda shows sargassum on the famous Horseshoe Beach.

Watch: Sargassum washes ashore on famous Bermuda beach

A video shared from Bermuda shows sargassum on the famous Horseshoe Beach.

The CDC said if you are swimming in a lake, river or ocean where a bacterial illness could occur, take precautions by checking state and local health advisories to see if there are any warnings or closures in place. 

And after swimming, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. 

Tags
Loading...