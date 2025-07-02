Rare Asiatic black bear, oldest of kind in human care, passes away at Colorado zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A beloved Asiatic black bear who was also the oldest of her kind in human care in the U.S. passed away on Monday at Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, officials said.

Beezler was a longtime resident of the zoo, where she lived out the vast majority of her 32 years on Earth, CMZoo officials said.

"Asiatic black bears are not commonly found in zoos, making Beezler a rare and special resident," they noted.

At 32 years old, Beezler surpassed the average life expectancy of 29 years for Asiatic black bears in human care, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

CMZoo said they bid the 2.5-foot-tall girl farewell on Sunday morning, when they planned to give her her "Last Best Day" before they humanely euthanized her.

Her Last Best Day involved giving her the opportunity to relax in the sunshine and eat treats, such as meatballs, muffins and cookies.

During that time, the CMZoo family watched her and shared their appreciation for her contributions to the zoo and the inspiration she offered to all during her golden years.

"She was the oldest Asiatic black bear in human care in the country, but it seems like she only turned ‘old’ really recently," said Jessi Palmer, animal keeper in the Rocky Mountain Wild division of CMZoo. "She was still so mentally sharp, observant and engaged. It’s like we knew she was old, but she didn’t believe it. I think many people who are aging related to her and were inspired by her. She just kept going."

Translating her age into human years, zoo officials said Beezler would have been 90 years old.

CMZoo President and CEO Bob Chastain noted that zoo officials wanted to ensure Beezler was healthy enough to pass away peacefully, which involved ensuring she could eat as the zoo team kept her medicated and comfortable in her final hours.

"The team was able to achieve that peaceful passing for Beezler, and that’s comforting to all of us," he said. "She’ll be deeply missed."

Beezler passes away after her sister, Honey, whose ailing health led CMZoo officials to humanely euthanize her in 2022 when she was nearly 28 years old.