The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Detroit in heart of severe weather threat zone

Severe weather targets Great Lakes with Detroit in bull’s-eye

After busy weather Tuesday across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the severe weather threat Wednesday is shifting to the Great Lakes. Detroit is in the middle of the zone that is expected to see the worst of the weather, which spans Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail are all possible with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for July 26, 2023.

Infernal heat wave expands across US

The southern tier of the country is all too familiar with the ridiculous heat that has had a stranglehold on the region. This week, that heat wave expands north, with upwards of 260 million people feeling temperatures that are above average. Heat alerts are in effect from California to Illinois, and from Massachusetts to Florida.

Maps showing the number of people in the U.S. who will see temperatures that are above average.

Water in Florida Everglades reaches hot-tub levels

Water in the Everglades of Florida has hit temperatures more reminiscent of a patio hot tub than where animals live. On both Sunday and Monday, water temperatures hit triple digits in Manatee Bay. Forecasters say it’s all part of a marine heat wave that is underway.

Hurricane HQ: Disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

Things have been getting a little more active in the Atlantic, with the FOX Forecast Center at one point tracking three tropical disturbances earlier this week. Two of them, including "Disturbance #1" on the map below, have since been determined not to be a threat to develop; the remaining "Disturbance #2" currently off the west coast of Africa maintains a low chance of development.

The tropical outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

