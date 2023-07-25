The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Detroit in heart of severe weather threat zone
Start your day with the latest weather news – Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail are all possible with severe thunderstorms that are expected in the Midwest on Wednesday.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and National Aunt and Uncle's Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Severe weather targets Great Lakes with Detroit in bull’s-eye
After busy weather Tuesday across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the severe weather threat Wednesday is shifting to the Great Lakes. Detroit is in the middle of the zone that is expected to see the worst of the weather, which spans Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail are all possible with any severe storms that develop.
(FOX Weather)
Infernal heat wave expands across US
The southern tier of the country is all too familiar with the ridiculous heat that has had a stranglehold on the region. This week, that heat wave expands north, with upwards of 260 million people feeling temperatures that are above average. Heat alerts are in effect from California to Illinois, and from Massachusetts to Florida.
(FOX Weather)
Water in Florida Everglades reaches hot-tub levels
Water in the Everglades of Florida has hit temperatures more reminiscent of a patio hot tub than where animals live. On both Sunday and Monday, water temperatures hit triple digits in Manatee Bay. Forecasters say it’s all part of a marine heat wave that is underway.
Hurricane HQ: Disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
Things have been getting a little more active in the Atlantic, with the FOX Forecast Center at one point tracking three tropical disturbances earlier this week. Two of them, including "Disturbance #1" on the map below, have since been determined not to be a threat to develop; the remaining "Disturbance #2" currently off the west coast of Africa maintains a low chance of development.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.
- Extreme heat and air pollution doubles chance for fatal heart attacks, study finds
- Dramatic video shows tornado tearing through parking lot of North Carolina Pfizer facility
- Woman becomes 31st victim of rough water, rip currents in Florida this year
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.