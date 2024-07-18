The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Possible record stormy stretch of weather unfolding in South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, July 19, 2024, and National Daiquiri Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Possibly record stretch of wet weather underway in South

A cold front that is slowing to a crawl in the southern U.S. has become the focus of heavy rain in parts of the region. That wet weather will continue for the next several days as the front stalls. Places from Texas to Virginia have a chance of rain just about every day through the middle of next week. The heaviest rain through Monday is expected across the Louisiana coast.

The rainfall forecast for the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



West facing another dangerous heat wave amid scorching summer

The West has gotten few breaks from what has been a sizzling summer, and another heat wave is on tap to bake the region this weekend. Heat alerts have been issued from Washington state to Arizona. Phoenix officials say more than 20 people have already died from heat so far this year, and hundreds more deaths are under investigation.

Heat alerts have been issued across the West.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Meet a real tornado wrangler

"Twisters," the sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing movie, premieres today. Before you head to the theater to enjoy the new flick, hear from one of FOX Weather’s own storm trackers.

