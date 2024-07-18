Elevated fire risk in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park force rangers to restrict access

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii — Elevated fire risk prompted rangers to close access to some roads within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park this week as drought, low humidity and gusty winds are making for critical fire dangers.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service closed sections of Mauna Loa Road and Hilina Pali Road to motorized vehicles until further notice. However, hikers and bicyclists can continue to use the roads. Backcountry permit holders will be provided access to trailheads.



During the elevated fire risk, Hilina Pali Road is closed to vehicles from Maunaiki Trailhead to Hilina Pali Lookout. Mauna Loa Road is closed to cars from the gate past Kīpukapuaulu to Mauna Loa Lookout.

MAUI WILDFIRE REPORT HIGHLIGHTS HEROICS OF FIREFIGHTERS DURING DEADLY WIND-WHIPPED FIRESTORM

Open campfires are prohibited until further notice at Nāmakanipaio campground, Kīpukapuaulu picnic area and Kilauea Military Camp. Propane or gas cooking stoves are allowed.

Rangers said low rainfall totals, reduced humidity and gusty winds have created dry conditions throughout Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Most wildfires in Hawaii are started by humans and a vehicle can easily ignite dry grass.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 22% of Hawaii is in drought, including most of the Big Island.

HAWAII BRACES FOR EXTREME WILDFIRE POTENTIAL ONE YEAR AFTER DEVASTATING LAHAINA FIRE

The elevated fire danger comes nearly a year after the deadly brush fires on Maui became Hawaii's worst natural disaster.

In August 2023, the coastal town of Lahaina became victim to wind-whipped fires that resulted in the loss of nearly 100 lives and the destruction of more than 2,000 structures. Rapidly dry grass and vegetation were contributing factors that helped the fires explode in size.