At least 23 killed by heat in Phoenix this year with hundreds more deaths under investigation

PHOENIX – Officials in Maricopa County, home of the capital of Arizona, have confirmed 23 heat-related deaths this year through July 13.

The total breaks down to 17 heat-caused deaths, in which heat exposure was the direct cause of death, and 6 heat-contributed deaths, in which heat exposure was a component of the case.

Of the total heat-related deaths, 70% were male and 30% were female. More than half of the deaths involved individuals who were 50 or older.

As of Thursday, more than 300 deaths are under investigation to see whether they were heat-caused or heat-contributed, so the number of confirmed heat-related deaths will likely rise.

This comes after Phoenix saw a record number of heat-related deaths in 2023, when 645 people died because of the heat, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. The number jumped by more than 50% from 2022, which saw 425 heat-related deaths.

Most of the deaths in 2023 happened in July, which was the hottest month on record for Phoenix.

Arizona residents have already experienced a few heat waves this summer, with another on the way. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for the Phoenix area for Friday and Saturday. Forecasters warn that temperatures as high as 116 degrees are possible.