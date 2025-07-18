Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical moisture drives weekend flood threat across eastern US

Top weather news for Friday, July 18, 2025: Tropical moisture will enhance a sprawling weekend flood threat stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. New video emerges of magnitude 7.3 earthquake in Alaska and Utah 'firenado' is rated an EF-2 twister.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: July 18, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Friday, July 18, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flood threat lingers over Gulf Coast as tropical downpours target region

The risk of dangerous flooding continues along the Gulf Coast from a no-name storm system that could lead to days of an enhanced flood risk along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor.

The system, identified as Invest 93L, originally developed east of Florida before traversing the entire state and ending up over Louisiana and Mississippi.

Due to its proximity to land and hostile upper-level winds over the Gulf, the disturbance never reached tropical depression or tropical storm status, despite producing conditions similar to a tropical cyclone – impacts that are expected to continue through the early weekend.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat starting from Friday, July 18, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Remnants of 93L to create weekend flooding for large parts of eastern US

Meanwhile, tropical moisture from the remnants of the 93L system will surge north this weekend, contributing to a broad flash flood threat that will cover parts of the Great Lakes, mid-Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys, as well as parts of the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic.

A stationary front will drape across these regions, prompting numerous thunderstorms and showers that will be able to tap into the very humid air.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat beginning Saturday, July 19, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Caught on cam: 7.3 earthquake sends strong shaking through Alaska home

New video has emerged from Alaska after a massive 7.3 earthquake rattled coastal southwestern Alaska on Tuesday, sending a jolt through homes along coastal towns and even generating a small tsunami.

The quake hit just after 12:30 p.m. Alaska time and was centered just 54 miles offshore of Sand Point, Alaska – plenty close enough to cause strong shaking in town.

Security cameras were rolling when a 7.3 quake sent a jolt through an Alaska home Wednesday.

7.3 quake rocks Alaska coastal town

Watch: Utah 'firenado' with 122-mph winds leaves behind significant damage

A surging wildfire ripping through eastern Utah wilderness last weekend triggered a rare "firenado", unleashing a terrifying mix of wind and flames that left one home and several other outbuildings severely damaged.

The National Weather Service estimated that wind speeds inside the twister reached 122 mph – strong enough to rate as an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. 

The Deer Creek Fire was burning near La Sal, and if a mountain of flames and smoke weren't enough to deal with, on Monday afternoon, the whole thing started spinning.

Fire whirl burns along Deer Creek Fire in Utah

Florida's struggling citrus industry pins hopes on state funding amid historic drop in production levels

Florida's struggling citrus industry is set to receive a boost in taxpayer funding, but it remains to be seen whether anything can stave off the historic drop in production levels.

Experts cite citrus greening, extreme weather events such as hurricanes and shifting consumer habits as key factors behind the historic declines.

Both Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Ian in 2022 inflicted severe crop damage, while Hurricane Milton in 2024 compounded the problems.

Photo of Florida oranges

Oranges are collected in a trolley at an orchard in Arcadia, Florida, on March 14, 2023. In Florida, the world's second largest producer of orange juice after Brazil, orchards have been suffering from a citrus tree disease, Huanglongbing (HLB), for the last 17 years.

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

