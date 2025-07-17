Texas fire chief dies while responding to call during flood

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – The Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department (MFAVF) announced the End of Watch for their fire chief on Tuesday, after he went missing during the deadly Texas floods earlier this month.

Chief Michael Phillips responded to a call in the early morning of Saturday, July 5. At the time, about 6-12 inches of rain fell in Burnet County, causing the Colorado River – which runs through Marble Falls – to surge.

Phillips was the only missing person as a result of the flooding in Burnet County, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. After 10 days of search and rescue efforts, officials announced his End of Watch.

The MFAVF mourned the loss in a statement, sharing what Phillips meant to the community.

"He was more than just a friend, mentor, and leader – he was our family," they said. "His absence will leave a void in our hearts and our department that cannot be filled. We will honor his legacy and the extraordinary service he gave to our community by continuing to be the first responders he strived for us to be."

"We love you Chief," they added. "Rest in peace because we’ve got it from here."

Outside of Burnet County, 97 people in Central Texas remain missing due to the floods. At least 134 lives have been lost.