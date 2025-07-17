Flash flooding in Kansas City closes highways, leads to water rescues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second day in a row, heavy rainfall doused Kansas City on Thursday, leading to flash flooding on major highways and water rescues across the metropolitan area.

Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through Kansas and Missouri early Thursday, leading to the second consecutive day with more than 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Kansas City.

"This ties the record for consecutive days of 2 inches or more at KC, which has occurred 12 times in 137 years," the NWS said on X.

A Flash Flood Warning was in place until 9 a.m. CT for areas east of Kansas City. Flash flooding was reported across parts of Highway 169 and Interstate 70. Interstate 435 at 23rd Street had extensive flooding, and several other low-lying roadways were covered with water.

Missouri Department of Transportation cameras on I-435 in Kansas City showed several cars nearly submerged in water.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to multiple stranded drivers and water rescues.

Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins told FOX Weather that as of 5:30 a.m., 18 water rescues had been performed by the department, and rescues continued throughout Thursday morning.

Hopkins said no one was injured during the flooding.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were also assisting drivers on Thursday as the flooding caused delays on many roads.

Thousands of customers across Kansas and Missouri experienced power outages overnight and into Thursday morning, with about 20,000 outages between the two states, according to FindEnergy.com.