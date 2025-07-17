Caught on cam: 7.3 earthquake sends strong shaking through Alaska home

SAND POINT, Alaska -- A massive 7.3 earthquake rattled coastal southwestern Alaska on Tuesday, sending a jolt through homes along coastal towns and even generating a small tsunami.

The quake hit just after 12:30 p.m. Alaska time and was centered just 54 miles offshore of Sand Point, Alaska -- plenty close enough to cause strong shaking in town.

Video footage shot by Carmen Ray Peacock shows the earthquake rocking her Sand Point home. In one video, a rake can be seen falling off a hook on the porch. Other footage shows furniture shaking inside the home.

Just after the quake, NOAA's National Tsunami Warning Center issued Tsunami Warnings for the immediate Alaska coastline from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, including all of Kodiak Island, Chignik and Cold Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported it had evacuated personnel from its base at Kodiak to higher ground and had two air crews standing ready to assist.

But the tsunami ended up being minor, measuring just 0.2 feet, or about 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. There were no reports of any injuries or significant damage.