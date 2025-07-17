Search
Caught on cam: 7.3 earthquake sends strong shaking through Alaska home

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
7.3 quake rocks Alaska coastal town

Security cameras were rolling when a 7.3 quake sent a jolt through an Alaska home Wednesday.

SAND POINT, Alaska -- A massive 7.3 earthquake rattled coastal southwestern Alaska on Tuesday, sending a jolt through homes along coastal towns and even generating a small tsunami.

The quake hit just after 12:30 p.m. Alaska time and was centered just 54 miles offshore of Sand Point, Alaska -- plenty close enough to cause strong shaking in town.

Alaska earthquake information on July 16, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Video footage shot by Carmen Ray Peacock shows the earthquake rocking her Sand Point home. In one video, a rake can be seen falling off a hook on the porch. Other footage shows furniture shaking inside the home.

Just after the quake, NOAA's National Tsunami Warning Center issued Tsunami Warnings for the immediate Alaska coastline from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, including all of Kodiak Island, Chignik and Cold Bay.

Alaska 7.3 quake on cam

Security cameras captured a 7.3 magnitude earthquake shaking a home in southern Alaska on Wednesday, July 16.

(Carmen Ray Peacock via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The U.S. Coast Guard reported it had evacuated personnel from its base at Kodiak to higher ground and had two air crews standing ready to assist. 

But the tsunami ended up being minor, measuring just 0.2 feet, or about 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.  There were no reports of any injuries or significant damage.

