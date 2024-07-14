Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Chicago in bull's-eye for tornado, wind threat on Monday

Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather is targeting major Midwest cities like Chicago and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the U.S. is about to bake under a significant heat wave as 154 million are under heat alerts on Monday.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: July 15, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 15, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Chicago in bull's-eye for severe storms

After a stormy weekend in the Midwest, the start of the workweek will be no different. On Monday, major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee are under threat of severe weather that could pack damaging wind, large hail and even a few tornadoes. Thirteen million were included in the Storm Prediction Center's level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather

READ MORE: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE HAS HEIGHTENED RISK OF TORNADOES, STRONG WIND ON MONDAY

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Monday, July 15, 2024.
154 million Americans under heat alerts

More than 154 million Americans may not leave their air conditioning this week as a significant heat wave will bake a good portion of the U.S. 

Heat advisories are in place for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Florida. At the same time, the central U.S. joins in on the sweaty situation with triple-digit feels-like temperatures forecast as the West continues to swelter in deadly conditions.

Heat Alerts, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Northeast heat alerts through Tuesday.
Western wildfires turn deadly

As the heat continues in the West, firefighters are having a hard time battling several raging wildfires. The fire season has recently become deadly with the crash of a firefighting plane in Montana and the discovery of human remains in Northern California’s Mina Fire.

A plane drops flame retardant on a scorched hillside at the Poppy Fire on July 10, 2024 in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, California where temperatures reached over 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). A record-breaking heat wave continued to grip the western United States on July 9, smashing records and endangering lives with little relief in sight.

A plane drops flame retardant on a scorched hillside at the Poppy Fire on July 10, 2024 in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, California where temperatures reached over 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). 

Watch: Sharks lurk near popular New York beach

Multiple sharks were spotted swimming off the coast of Rockaway Beach on Long Island on Thursday, the first summer shark sighting in New York. Even more happened over the weekend as the NYPD deployed its drones in an effort to help keep the public safe. 

New York Police Department drone video shows a shark swimming off Rockaway Beach near Beach 127 on July 14, 2024. 00:32

Shark spotted swimming off Rockaway Beach, New York

New York Police Department drone video shows a shark swimming off Rockaway Beach near Beach 127 on July 14, 2024.

