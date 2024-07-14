The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Chicago in bull's-eye for tornado, wind threat on Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 15, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Chicago in bull's-eye for severe storms

After a stormy weekend in the Midwest, the start of the workweek will be no different. On Monday, major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee are under threat of severe weather that could pack damaging wind, large hail and even a few tornadoes. Thirteen million were included in the Storm Prediction Center's level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather.

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Monday, July 15, 2024.

154 million Americans under heat alerts

More than 154 million Americans may not leave their air conditioning this week as a significant heat wave will bake a good portion of the U.S.

Heat advisories are in place for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Florida. At the same time, the central U.S. joins in on the sweaty situation with triple-digit feels-like temperatures forecast as the West continues to swelter in deadly conditions.

Northeast heat alerts through Tuesday.

Heat Alerts, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Western wildfires turn deadly

As the heat continues in the West, firefighters are having a hard time battling several raging wildfires. The fire season has recently become deadly with the crash of a firefighting plane in Montana and the discovery of human remains in Northern California’s Mina Fire .

Watch: Sharks lurk near popular New York beach

Multiple sharks were spotted swimming off the coast of Rockaway Beach on Long Island on Thursday, the first summer shark sighting in New York. Even more happened over the weekend as the NYPD deployed its drones in an effort to help keep the public safe.

