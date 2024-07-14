145 million Americans under alert as heat envelopes much of US

Few regions will be spared from the heat this week. Uncomfortable warmth now encompasses most of the U.S., placing nearly 145 million Americans under heat alerts.

On Sunday and Monday, heat advisories are in place for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Florida, where dew points will increase the moisture in the air, making it harder for your body to cool. The central U.S. joins in on the sweaty situation on Sunday with triple-digit feels-like temperatures forecast as the West continues to swelter in deadly conditions.

"Basically, anytime you see dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it means it is sticky, muggy and humid. It almost feels like after you get done taking a hot shower and you step outside of the shower, right, you feel all of that moisture. That's what it feels like when dew points are in the mid and upper 70s. And then we have what's called a heat index or what it feels like to exposed skin," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and New York, where feels-like temperatures could hit 110 through Tuesday. A Heat Advisory covers cities in Pennsylvania, including Williamsport and State College.

Northeast heat alerts through Tuesday.

Heat Alerts, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

New York faces another heat wave

If the heat remains above average through Tuesday as forecast, this will mark the third heat wave of the summer for New Yorkers. A high of 94 degrees will feel like 101 degrees on Monday for New York City.

Boston will feel just a few degrees shy of 100. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's air temperatures will flirt with triple digits on Monday, with a high of 98 degrees forecast and a heat index of 104.

Heat indices forecast for Northeast.

Heat builds this week in Washington and Carolinas

The heat in the nation's capital has been impressive so far this summer. This year, there have been six days in Washington, D.C., with a high of 97 degrees or higher.

On Sunday, the heat and humidity return to Washington, D.C. and across the Mid-Atlantic.

By Tuesday, the heat index is forecast to rocket up to 107 degrees in Washington, likely the warmest week yet.

Mid-Atlantic heat index forecast on Monday.

The heat advisory covers parts of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including Charlotte and Raleigh.

Heat index values are forecast to hit 109, with some areas briefly topping out at 111 degrees. The heat will crescendo on Monday in Charlotte with a forecast air temperature of 99 degrees. Highs are forecast in the upper 90s through Wednesday before some relief late in the week.

West continues to bake and Central U.S. heats up

Boiling heat continues to bake in the West, where days of 120-degree temperatures in California and Arizona have led to dozens of heat-related deaths.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place for Central and Southern California through Monday. Air temperatures for cities, including Fresno and Redding, California, are forecast to remain in the triple digits.

Heat advisories expanded to the central U.S. this weekend. Parts of Iowa and Nebraska are under an Excessive Heat Warning, where residents face feels-like temperatures up to 114 degrees through Monday.

Heat alerts in the West.

Heat advisories cover Kansas, Missouri, parts of South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

Heat indices are forecast to remain in the triple digits for Oklahoma City, Little Rock and Wichita through Tuesday.