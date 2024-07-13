Western wildfires grow amid heatwave, increasing drought

LOS ANGELES – A stubborn, dayslong heat wave coupled with little precipitation across the West has led to an uptick in fire activity, with large blazes now in every western state.

Data from the National Interagency Fire Center showed firefighters working at least 68 large wildfires across the nation, which have consumed nearly 700,000 acres.

The largest fires are burning in Alaska, California and Oregon, where thousands of firefighters are working to increase containment lines.

The McDonald Fire in Alaska is the nation’s largest fire and has burned nearly 150,000 acres outside of Fairbanks.

Due to its rural location, few if any, structures have been threatened by the wildfire. It does occasionally send smoke plumes over the state’s second-largest city.

Further south in the continental U.S., the fire season has become deadly with the crash of a firefighting plane in Montana and the discovery of human remains in Northern California’s Mina Fire.

Active wildfire map for the U.S.

The peak of wildfire season in California typically occurs from August through October, but officials warn that the season is now a yearly event, with blazes possible at any time.

So far in 2024, CAL FIRE has reported nearly 100 structures have been destroyed by flames from the 3,630 wildfires that have impacted the state.

The largest fire continues to be Santa Barbara’s Lake Fire, which has consumed more than 37,000 acres around Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch. Despite its size, only three structures have been reported to have been destroyed.

Temperatures in the 90s and 100s have made firefighting difficult. At least half a dozen people, including firefighters, have been injured, with heat illnesses playing a significant role in the safety of first responders.

Wildfire activity is typical

Despite the burst of activity, the number of fires compared to the average is actually down 22% for the year.

Data from the NIFC shows that slightly more than 24,135 fires have been reported to the agency. The average year-to-date number is typically more than 30,000 acres.

A wet weather pattern during the winter and early spring left many communities with an abundance of precipitation.

Drought map for the Lower 48.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 99% of California, Nevada, Utah, and Alaska are not in drought status.

While the year-to-date fire counts are below average, the number of acres burned across the nation is above average, due to the occurrence of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas and Oklahoma in the spring.

This human-caused fire accounts for more than a third of the nation’s burned acreage. Including this record-breaking fire, the NIFC reports that 2.97 million acres have burned, slightly more than the average of 2.69 million acres year-to-date.

Monsoon expected to hurt, not help

Increasing monsoon moisture over the Four Corners is expected to help with the heat, but forecasters warned that it will lead to an increase in dry lightning across interior California, southeast Oregon, the Great Basin and other communities west of the Continental Divide.

Annually, lightning accounts for only about 16% of wildfires, but these fires tend to burn significantly more acres than human-caused events. Lightning-caused fires often occur in more rural areas and can go undetected for days.

According to the NIFC, approximately 16,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to these incidents, with more crews ready to respond should additional wildfires spark.