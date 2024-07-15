Chicago, Milwaukee among 35 million under severe weather threat as damaging storms slice across Midwest

CHICAGO – The new workweek is getting off to a stormy start in the Midwest as tens of millions of people across the region face the risk of severe weather for the third straight day, with cities such as Chicago and Milwaukee bracing for thunderstorms that will be capable of producing large hail, hurricane-force wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

The threat comes after a destructive weekend of storms from the Plains to the Upper Midwest, with numerous reports of severe weather including a video that showed a tornado spinning across a field in Barney, North Dakota, with wind gusts as strong as a Category 2 hurricane in South Dakota, softball-sized hail in Montana and major damage to buildings south of Chicago.

Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Chicago under severe weather threat Monday

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

Severe weather was already barreling across portions of the Midwest early Monday morning, with numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in parts of the Plains, Minnesota and Illinois.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that the sweltering heat and humidity could fuel powerful thunderstorms throughout the day.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Severe weather will be possible across much of the U.S. on Monday, but NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted a few areas of concern where the risk is higher.

The SPC has placed nearly 15 million people from Iowa to southwestern Michigan in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities such as Davenport in Iowa, and Chicago.

While the risk is lower, severe thunderstorms are possible across a wider area of the Midwest during the day on Monday.

This means people heading to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, as well as those living in or traveling to Indianapolis or Des Moines in Iowa, should be prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

This graphic shows the tornado, damaging wind and large hail threat on Monday, July 15, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Thunderstorms that do develop during the day on Monday could be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The FOX Forecast Center said the environment could also favor the development of a bow echo, but some uncertainties remain. Forecasts show that a powerful line of storms could barrel through the Chicagoland area throughout the evening hours.

Tornado sirens wail in Chicago as severe weather sweeps across Midwest on Sunday

The severe weather threat on Monday comes after a stormy weekend across the Midwest, including the Chicago area. The FOX Forecast Center said that 3,200 lightning strikes were recorded from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday as the severe storms passed through.

A video recorded Sunday night shows ominous storm clouds approaching the city while tornado sirens could be heard wailing in the background.

According to a report from FOX 32 Chicago, damage was reported in several communities after the severe weather Sunday night, including a roof that was blown off a home in Maple Park and several trees and large branches that were knocked down in Chicago.

Earlier in the day, a powerful thunderstorm tore across the city of Joliet to the south of Chicago, leaving extensive damage behind.

Thousands of people were left without power after the storm, and officials say damage was reported at the Rock and Roll Museum in town. In addition, the roof of a building there was torn off and landed in the middle of a road.

Several trees and power lines were also brought down, and no injuries have been reported.

Over the weekend, the severe weather also produced a tornado in Barney, North Dakota. A video recorded there shows the tornado spinning across a field and kicking up dirt and debris into the air.