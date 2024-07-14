Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Republican National Convention in Milwaukee at risk of tornadoes, strong wind Monday

RNC event planners at Fiserv Forum will also need to contend with potentially severe thunderstorms forecast to bring strong winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes to the Milwaukee area. Increased security is being planned after former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Source FOX Weather
Millions of people from the Plains and Midwest to the Great Lakes are facing a multiday severe weather threat with thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes. 02:12

Multiday severe thunderstorm threat has millions in Plains, Midwest on alert

Millions of people from the Plains and Midwest to the Great Lakes are facing a multiday severe weather threat with thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

MILWAUKEE. — On Monday, the day the Republican National Convention starts, attendees and politicians will have to contend with added security and potentially severe weather in Milwaukee

After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, the Republican National Convention is still expected to go on as planned with added security, reports FOX News. Trump said on Truth Social he plans to attend the RNC despite being shot in the ear.

Early morning light on the Fiserv Forum where the RNC Convention will begin Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday July 13, 2024.

Early morning light on the Fiserv Forum where the RNC Convention will begin Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday July 13, 2024. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Event planners at Fiserv Forum will also need to contend with potentially severe thunderstorms that are forecast to bring strong winds, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes to the Milwaukee area.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, including Milwaukee, for a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Monday. Just south of the convention, cities like Chicago have an even greater risk of severe weather, with a 3 out of 5 risk from the SPC. 

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Monday, July 15, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking storms that will begin developing over the Milwaukee metro area in the afternoon, with storms over the Fiserv Forum venue around 3 p.m. 

Futuretrack forecast for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the same day as when the Republican National Convention begins.

Futuretrack forecast for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the same day as when the Republican National Convention begins. 

(FOX Weather)

Thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. There is a low risk of tornadoes in the area.

The RNC begins Monday and runs through Thursday. Trump is expected to accept the Republican Party nomination for president during the event. 

Tags
Loading...