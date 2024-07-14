Republican National Convention in Milwaukee at risk of tornadoes, strong wind Monday

MILWAUKEE. — On Monday, the day the Republican National Convention starts, attendees and politicians will have to contend with added security and potentially severe weather in Milwaukee.

After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, the Republican National Convention is still expected to go on as planned with added security, reports FOX News. Trump said on Truth Social he plans to attend the RNC despite being shot in the ear.

Event planners at Fiserv Forum will also need to contend with potentially severe thunderstorms that are forecast to bring strong winds, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes to the Milwaukee area.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, including Milwaukee, for a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Monday. Just south of the convention, cities like Chicago have an even greater risk of severe weather, with a 3 out of 5 risk from the SPC.

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Monday, July 15, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center is tracking storms that will begin developing over the Milwaukee metro area in the afternoon, with storms over the Fiserv Forum venue around 3 p.m.

Thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. There is a low risk of tornadoes in the area.

The RNC begins Monday and runs through Thursday. Trump is expected to accept the Republican Party nomination for president during the event.