The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New area being watched in tropics

It's Thursday, July 11, 2024, and National 7-Eleven Day.

Hurricane HQ: New area of potential tropical trouble being monitored

Hurricane Beryl and its remnants have carved a path of destruction from Texas to the Northeast, leaving millions without power in its wake. Now, forecasters are monitoring a new area that could spell trouble off the coast of the Southeast U.S.

The outlook for an area off the Southeast U.S. coast.

(FOX Weather)



Beryl's remnants create widespread flash flooding in New England

The wrath of what was Hurricane Beryl has now stretched from Texas to New England. The former hurricane's remnants brought tornadoes to western New York and widespread flash flooding to New Hampshire and Vermont. Rainfall totals reached 3-6 inches and there were multiple reports of washed out roads and bridges in New Hampshire.

West sizzles as dangerous heat wave grips region

Heat alerts cover much of the West as millions deal with days of triple-digit heat. The large area of high pressure that is responsible for the heat wave will finally break down later this week, but not before people from Idaho to Arizona experience record-setting temperatures.

The forecast high temperatures in the West on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Tornadoes cause damage in New York

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl helped stir up severe weather across the Northeast on Wednesday, including these tornadoes spotted in New York.

