The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, blizzard, winds to create major issues Tuesday

Severe weather slams Southeast on Tuesday

A powerful system is moving through the southern and eastern U.S. on Tuesday, bringing the threat of severe weather and flooding rain to the Southeast.

Damage from a suspected tornado was reported early Tuesday morning near Panama City, Florida. The severe thunderstorms also produced a 106-mph wind gust at Ed Walline Beach Access near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, just before 4:30 a.m. CST.

Storms will continue to track eastward from southern Alabama into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, packing threats of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Severe outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Blizzard to blast Midwest with snow, high winds

The blizzard that caused multiple accidents and closed major highways in the Plains on Monday will move into the Midwest on Tuesday.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are posted as high winds will overlap with heavy snow as this storm makes its way through the central U.S.

Winter weather alerts are in effect across the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Widespread power outages expected across Northeast

As the strong winter system continues pushing through the U.S., widespread power outages are expected throughout the Northeast later Tuesday and into Wednesday as high winds and flooding rain lash the region.

The power outage forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Flood threat for Hawaii

Flood alerts continue for Hawaii as there is concern about flash flooding on flood-prone roads and low-lying areas again on Tuesday. High surf and rough seas have already created problems for the Aloha State.

Hawaii rain forecast.

(FOX Weather)



More storms to pound the Pacific Northwest

A bomb cyclone is expected to slam the West as the region has been a superhighway for storms over the past week.

Blizzard, winter storm and high wind alerts continue for the West as some regions could see feet of snow.

Snow forecast for the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)



