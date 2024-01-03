The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Far-reaching storm to bring rain, snow from Texas to Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

First significant snow in 2 years could fall in major Northeast cities this weekend

What will likely be the first nor’easter of 2024 is set to bring the first significant snow in two years to some of the major cities in the Northeast this weekend. Snowfall forecasts have been trending downward during the past day, but places such as Boston, New York and Philadelphia could see snow by Sunday.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast.

Southern Plains to see snow, rain from storm first

Before heading for the Northeast this weekend, the storm will bring snow and heavy rain to a swath of the southern Plains from Colorado to Texas on Thursday. It’ll move east on Friday and likely produce a wintry mix across Oklahoma and storms into southern Texas.

The storm track across the U.S. this week.

Endangered right whales were spotted off the coast of Florida.

