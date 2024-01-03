The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Far-reaching storm to bring rain, snow from Texas to Northeast
Start your day with the latest weather news – A massive storm is set to dump rain and snow on the eastern half of the U.S. It could be the first significant snow in parts of the Northeast in two years.
First significant snow in 2 years could fall in major Northeast cities this weekend
What will likely be the first nor’easter of 2024 is set to bring the first significant snow in two years to some of the major cities in the Northeast this weekend. Snowfall forecasts have been trending downward during the past day, but places such as Boston, New York and Philadelphia could see snow by Sunday.
Southern Plains to see snow, rain from storm first
Before heading for the Northeast this weekend, the storm will bring snow and heavy rain to a swath of the southern Plains from Colorado to Texas on Thursday. It’ll move east on Friday and likely produce a wintry mix across Oklahoma and storms into southern Texas.
Endangered right whales were spotted off the coast of Florida.
