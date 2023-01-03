The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bomb cyclone, Pineapple Express combo threatens California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. It's National Trivia Day, so here's some weather trivia for you. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the U.S. was minus 80 degrees in Prospect Creek, Alaska, north of Fairbanks, on Jan. 23, 1971.

California braces for ‘brutal’ storm bringing even more rain

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a powerful storm system that aims to bring even more heavy rain, snow and wind to California. The storm is a combination of a bomb cyclone and a type of atmospheric river nicknamed a Pineapple Express. Officials in California have called it a "brutal" storm that could likely lead to a "loss of human life."

This comes after multiple atmospheric rivers have already dumped copious amounts of rain and snow on the Golden State. That’s why flood alerts are up for a good chunk of Northern and Central California. Mountains and their foothills could see upwards of a foot of rain with this storm. Landslides, falling trees and power outages are all possible.

Severe storms continue to march across South today

After two days of Tornado warnings across the South, the cold front responsible for them will move farther east today and renew a threat of severe thunderstorms. Today’s risk is slightly lower than in previous days and is focused on central and southwestern Georgia, southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Tornadoes and damaging winds are possible with any severe storms that develop.

Unseasonably warm weather dominates eastern US

Nearly 240 million Americans in the eastern U.S. will be seeing weather that’s more reminiscent of spring than winter. Places in the Northeast will be among the warmest in the country, with temperatures running nearly 20 degrees above average for some. Several record highs could be in jeopardy.

