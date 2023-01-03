Most of I-95 corridor could see 60s as unseasonably warm air arrives along East Coast

NEW YORK – A stretch of warm weather is expected across the country's eastern half to start the week.

The FOX Forecast Center said the warmth would be widely felt Tuesday as nearly 240 million Americans will see highs 10-20 degrees above average.

Here's a look at the millions facing above-average temperatures the next three days.

More than 30 record highs could fall Tuesday, primarily located in the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes, as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.

Here's a look at the potential record highs on Tuesday.

"For those of you in the St. Louis area, it is going to be closer to a high temperature for today of about 41 degrees, and that average really is right around by mid-April," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said.

Record highs could also fall in Chicago, Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

An approaching cold front on Wednesday will shift the warmth into the Northeast, with highs in the 50s as far north as Maine.

Most of the I-95 corridor should be in the 60s, which is still more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.