Find a winter adventure in your backyard: New Hampshire just a short drive

Does the thought of waiting on lines at the airport, months of vacation planning and the fear of dreaded weather cancelations tarnish the idea of a ski vacation? It turns out winter wonderland may be just around the corner.

"We like to say that we have a variety within proximity," Lori Harnois, New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Director told FOX Weather. "We're sandwiched in between big metropolitan areas. So we're a great destination for people in New York City or Boston as well as Eastern Canada."

A winter wonderland awaits after just a couple hour drive by car.

And the fifth-smallest state in the nation is big in adventure. Fat biking, ice climbing, skinning … are all just a car ride away to millions. If those terms are not familiar, not to worry. A pro at one of the 32 ski resorts across the Granite State can explain.

The state expects a record-breaking 2.9 million visitors this winter. Harnois' team anticipates the vacationers to spend $1.3 billion.

"Discover your news," Harnois said about new and returning visitors to the state. "We encourage people who haven't been before to check out New Hampshire, but even those repeat visitors to come and maybe check out something that they haven't done before, too."

Snowshoeing, dog-sledding, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, tubing sledding, zip-lining, talking the snow coaster, riding the train to one of the highest peaks in the East or tax-free shopping are just a few more ideas she came up with.

"We have about 2.3 million skier visits per year. That's one person coming to ski for a day at any given ski area, which by far is the most the highest number that we have of people coming to do those sorts of on slope activities," Jessyca Keeler, President of Ski New Hampshire told FOX Weather.

"The others would be cross-country skiing. Tubing is a very popular activity for a lot of people as well," Keeler continued. Many of our ski areas offer tubing, but there's also opportunities to get out and snowshoe."

And with world-class skiing so close by, adventurers can keep an eye on the forecast on the FOX Weather app to zip up to the slopes during the perfect conditions. Use FOX FutureView in the "Plan" tab to set up long-range forecasts for important upcoming events.

FOX Weather is tracking a storm promising to deliver snow to the slopes.

The state is home to 15 cross country ski areas, 19 Alpine resorts and over 7,000 miles of snowmobile paths that also connect to neighboring Vermont and Maine.