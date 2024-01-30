The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Pineapple Express arrives in California today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Pineapple Express bringing heavy rain, snow to California

A powerful atmospheric river with ties to Hawaii, known as a Pineapple Express, is bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California starting Wednesday. Flooding is possible across much of the coastline, stretching from extreme southwestern Oregon through San Francisco and down to Santa Barbara. The risk of flooding rain moves farther south on Thursday, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Jan. 31, 2024.

Unseasonably warm weather covers majority of US

The heat is on for much of the U.S. as unseasonably warm weather has overtaken much of the country. Nearly 170 million people will see above-average high temperatures on Wednesday, but that number expands to about 250 million by Thursday.

Temperature departures for the next three days across the U.S.

Will the groundhog see his shadow this year?

Thousands of people will descend on the town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Groundhog Day (Friday) to hear the musings of a groundhog named Phil. Legend has it that if he sees his shadow, it’s six more weeks of winter. If not, spring arrives early. FOX Weather’s "Shadow Cast" has its own predictions.

The past predictions of Punxsutawney Phil.

Taylor Swift will be racing from a tour stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas to catch her beau, Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs, play in the Super Bowl. Here’s the weather phenomenon that will help her get there on time.

