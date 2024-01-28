The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Snow lingers in Northeast while Pineapple Express heads for West

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wintry weather lingers in the Northeast

Snow will continue to linger in parts of the Northeast on Monday after a good portion of the region saw snow and cold rain over the weekend.

Winter weather alerts are in effect through Monday morning before the system moves out during the afternoon.

The winter weather alerts in effect for the Northeast on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Pineapple Express headed for California

The West Coast will be slammed once again by another atmospheric river, but this time, it'll have a tropical connection.

A Pineapple Express will head into California this week as some coastal ranges could see up to 8 inches of rain. Los Angeles and San Diego could be in for more flooding as forecasters have already outlined those cities for an increased risk of excessive rain.

Rain forecast for the West through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Record warmth ahead

Records could be broken for the last few days of January as warmer air heads for the western and central U.S.

The FOX Forecast Center said record-high temperatures could be broken through midweek in states like Washington, Oregon and parts of California.

San Jose, California, was one of several cities to set or tie a daily record high Sunday when it topped out at 72 degrees – just 6 miles away from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

Above-average temperatures will expand east across the U.S. this week.

(FOX Weather)



