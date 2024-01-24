Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Soggy South faces another day of flood threat

Start your day with the latest weather news – The rain just won’t quit in parts of the southern U.S., which have already seen days of heavy rain that has led to flooding.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: January 25, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flooding rain plagues South

Days of heavy rain in the South have led to a very serious threat of flooding. Texas and Louisiana have seen the bulk of the rain, with floodwater covering roads and closing in on some buildings. Even more rain is expected Thursday in the same area, but things should start to wind down quite a bit by Friday.

Flood alerts have been issued for much of the southern U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

More snow, rain return to Northeast this weekend

After winter weather made for a messy day or two in New England, more snow and rain are headed for the Northeast this weekend. Snow will be possible from Pennsylvania to Maine between Sunday and Monday. Even some of the cities along the Interstate 95 corridor could see some snow.

Snowfall potential for the Northeast through Monday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Year’s first full Moon rises tonight

If you don’t have too many clouds around, you’ll be able to see the first full Moon of 2024 tonight. It’s known as the Wolf Moon, but it also has several other nicknames – Cold Moon, Ice Moon and Great Moon.

The Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the year, is pictured through coloured fairy lights hanging outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on January 17, 2022.

(JACK TAYLOR/AFP / Getty Images)

Massive waves slammed into a U.S. military building in the Marshall Islands last weekend.

Dramatic footage has captured huge waves crashing into a U.S. military building in the Marshall Islands on Saturday, Jan. 20. 01:04

Huge waves crash into US military base in Marshall Islands

Dramatic footage has captured huge waves crashing into a U.S. military building in the Marshall Islands on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Here are a few other stories making headlines.

