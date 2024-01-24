Woman survives on her overturned car for 15-hours in California floods

LIVERMORE, Calif. – A woman huddled on top of her overturned car in a swollen creek for 15 hours after heavy rain from an atmospheric river-fueled storm turned it into a rushing rapid.

The storm lashed the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday night and Monday, dropping inches of rain. With saturated soil from so many previous storms recently, runoff caused flash flooding.

"The water was significantly rapid when we arrived. I can only imagine that last night it was flowing a little heavier," Alameda County Fire Department Battalion Chief Kent Carlin told KTVU FOX 2.

The woman told first responders that she tried to cross a flooded road around 7:30 Monday night. She underestimated the depth and power of the water.

The swift water pulled her car off the road and into the current. It flipped the vehicle with her still in the driver's seat.

"Of course, during that time that her vehicle overturned in the water, she lost (her) phone and all other important items, not to mention it was a bad coverage area anyway," Carlin said.

She swam out of her car and managed to climb on top in the dark, clouds shielding the Moon in the remote forested area. The temperature dropped to the low 50s, chilling the woman, still damp from the escape. Light rain and mist fell overnight.

"You could tell from her condition that she was cold, her hands were discolored, you know she’d been there overnight," Carlin said.

After 15 hours alone and scared, a camper spotted her and called 9-1-1.

"(She was) extremely lucky," added Carlin. "Had there been nobody at the campground, she could have been there significantly longer."

The ACFD tried to rescue her with a ladder truck but had to call the California Highway Patrol for an air rescue helicopter. The woman reached out to her rescuer. He landed on the car and attached a harness in less than a minute, then crews reeled in the pair.

"Despite being in the cold weather overnight, she was OK and taken to a local hospital to be checked out," posted ACFD on social media.

Carlin said she was in good spirits and happy to be out of there.