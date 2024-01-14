The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Arctic blast for nearly 230 million with snow, ice blasting South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Nearly 230 million shiver in below-average temperatures Monday

The bitter chill continues Monday as 229 million Americans will shiver in below-average temperatures. In portions of the central U.S., Monday's temperatures will be as much as 40-50 degrees below average, with gusty winds making it feel even colder.

The arctic blast could even threaten Monday's turnout at the Iowa caucuses.

Wind chill forecast for the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Winter storm turns deadly in Arkansas as snow, ice blanket the South

Winter weather alerts are still in place Monday as a storm brings wintry weather to parts of the South.

Many across the region are waking up to several inches of snow and even some ice from Texas to Mississippi. Ice and snow chances continue through early Tuesday.

This winter storm turned deadly in Arkansas on Sunday after a vehicle slid off a highway and collided with a tree as snow was falling. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety , the 59-year-old male driver was killed and a 47-year-old female passenger was injured during the crash in White County, some 50 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Winter weather alerts for the South.

(FOX Weather)



Snowless streak could end for New York City

After 700 days without an inch of snow, New York City could finally see some measurable snow overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the same system bringing wintry weather to the South will also spread accumulating snow along much of the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston, with a widespread 1-4 inches of snow expected, including in major cities such as New York City and Philadelphia.

The snow could create travel problems for commuters along the I-95 corridor during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Winter weather alerts for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Buffalo buried as lake-effect snow continues

The lake-effect snow machine has been turned on, and areas near Buffalo have already seen more than 2 feet of snow since Saturday. As much as 41 inches of snow has been reported in Derby, New York, some 20 miles southwest of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills had to postpone their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Monday evening in Orchard Park, New York, as the weather made the NFL playoff game almost impossible to play.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.