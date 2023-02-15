The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another day of severe storms, snow for millions

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions again face threat of severe weather, snow

A powerful storm system that has already brought problematic weather to the southern tier of the U.S. continues causing trouble Thursday from the Great Lakes and Midwest to the Southeast and Gulf Coast.

On the warm side of the system, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking the risk of severe thunderstorms for the second day in a row. This time the worst of the storms will stretch from Ohio south to Mississippi and Alabama. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible with any severe storms that occur.

The severe weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Wintry weather is the main concern on the cold side of the storm system. Winter weather alerts are up from Colorado northeast to Wisconsin, and the FOX Forecast Center is calling for between 5 and 8 inches of snow in a swath that stretches from Kansas to Michigan.

The snow forecast as of Feb. 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Kona Low blasts Hawaii with snow, heavy rain

A storm called a Kona Low is bringing heavy rain and some snow to the islands of Hawaii. A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire state as the storm pushes moisture-rich air into the mountainous terrain of the islands. The result is heavy rain and heavy snow on the highest summits of the Big Island.

The rainfall forecast for Hawaii as of Feb. 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.