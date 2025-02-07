Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Second winter storm in days to slam Midwest, Northeast this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

New York City, Boston among 30 million under Winter Storm Watch as new weekend winter storm looms

Just as one winter storm that brought snow and ice exits the Northeast, a new winter storm is expected to slam similar areas over the weekend. New winter weather alerts have already been posted for cities that stretch from the eastern Rockies and Dakotas to New York City and even Boston .

The FOX Forecast Center expects heavy snowfall will occur on Saturday across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens as the heavy snow falls, leading to very light, powdery snow prone to blowing and drifting .

Here's a look at the snow potential through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Super fog could impact travel to Super Bowl in New Orleans

The FOX Forecast Center is warning that a combination of weather ingredients will reduce visibility and potentially even create "super fog" across southeastern Louisiana on Friday morning and during the nights and mornings leading up to and including Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans.

A combination of warm temperatures, humid air, and smoke from a nearby marsh fire could reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile at times, particularly in the hours before sunrise.

A look at the weather forecast in New Orleans through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Third Pacific storm to slam California with heavy rain, mudslides

The West Coast will see a final round of rain and snow Friday as a multi-day atmospheric river concludes and shifts eastward, becoming the nation's next big winter storm.

Northern California received the last round of rain and snow-producing storms on Thursday evening, after the atmospheric river event on Tuesday led to at least two confirmed deaths in Sonoma County, according to the county sheriff's office.

Watch: Florida deputies rescue unconscious man as his boat spun in circles

Rescue teams in Florida were called to Lake Dias on Tuesday after receiving a distressing call about a boat spinning in circles.

Florida rescue teams both in the air and on water were able to locate the boat quickly and made note of an unconscious man on the floor behind the wheel.

A marine rescue unit on the lake got alongside the spinning boat where they spotted the unresponsive man. They attempted to maneuver the spinning boat into a tree along the shore by bumping into the fast moving object. After multiple attempts, a crew member jumped aboard the vessel and successfully stopped the boat as it glided into a tree along shore as planned.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

