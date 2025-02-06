Watch: Florida deputies rescue unconscious man as his boat spun in circles

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue teams in Florida were called to Lake Dias on Tuesday after receiving a distressing call about a boat spinning in circles.

Florida rescue teams both in the air and on water were able to locate the boat quickly and made note of an unconscious man on the floor behind the wheel.

A marine rescue unit on the lake got alongside the spinning boat where they spotted the unresponsive man. They attempted to maneuver the spinning boat into a tree along the shore by bumping into the fast moving object.

After multiple attempts, a crew member jumped aboard the vessel and successfully stopped the boat as it glided into a tree along shore as planned.

Once safely bringing the boat to a halt, members began to hoist the unresponsive man onto their vessel and transport him safely back to shore where medics waited at the dock to assess the situation.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.