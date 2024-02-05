The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Las Vegas, Phoenix under threat of flash flooding on Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly atmospheric river threatens Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix on Tuesday

A deadly atmospheric river that has caused disastrous impacts in the Los Angeles area the past few days will expand east on Tuesday, bringing the threat of flooding rain to cities such as Las Vegas and Phoenix. At least three people in California have been killed by the atmospheric river storm, according to officials.

While flash flooding is still likely from Los Angeles to San Diego, excessive rainfall will also be possible for other areas of the Southwest.

The storm has already dumped historic amounts of rain and mountain snow and caused more than 300 mudslides in the Los Angeles area, and this fire hose of moisture will spread into parts of Nevada and Arizona on Tuesday.

The flash flood threat for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Does the hurricane scale need to be expanded?

A recent study says that the hurricane wind scale should include a Category 6 due to warming oceans and the increasing rapid intensification of hurricanes.

Climate researchers in the study say that the long-used Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale needs to change because the scale is open-ended and could lead to the public underestimating the risk of a storm.

See it: 3 cling to tree after car submerges in California floodwaters

California officials rescued three people who were forced to flee their car as it was being submerged by flash flooding due to the intense atmospheric river.

Record warmth for parts of central US

The Upper Midwest could see record-high temperatures Tuesday as a weather pattern brings plenty of warm air to the region.

The FOX Forecast Center expects high temperatures to be 10-25 degrees above average for this time of year, equating to temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Potential record highs that could be broken this week.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.