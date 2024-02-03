Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Nearly 20 feared dead in Chile as devastating forest fires threaten hundreds of homes

Several wildfires continue to burn across central and southern Chile since Jan. 26, causing town evacuations and damage. Currently, 92 forest fires are burning in the central and southern parts of the country.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Chilean officials said at 10 people had been killed after fast-moving wildfires erupted in Chile’s Valparaiso region on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, according to local media. 01:10

Several dead as wildfires rage in Chile's Valparaiso region

Chilean officials said at 10 people had been killed after fast-moving wildfires erupted in Chile’s Valparaiso region on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, according to local media.

VALPARAÍSO, Chile – Fast-moving wildfires in Chile's popular tourist region of Valparaíso have claimed the lives of more than a dozen people, and there are concerns that the death toll may rise further.

Aerial view of the aftermath of a fire at the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.

Aerial view of the aftermath of a fire at the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.

(JAVIER TORRES/AFP / Getty Images)

Large columns of smoke could be seen Friday from different parts of the country stretching along South America's western edge as the forest fire has destroyed more than 1,100 homes.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha told reporters on Saturday that at least 19 people had died, and the toll is likely to increase as responders have not yet been able to reach some affected areas, the Associated Press reported. Currently, 92 forest fires are burning in the central and southern parts of the country.

View of the smoke cloud produced by the forest fires in Viña del Mar, taken on February 2, 2024.

View of the smoke cloud produced by the forest fires in Viña del Mar, taken on February 2, 2024.

(JAVIER TORRES/AFP / Getty Images)

Chile's President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of emergency, as teams meet Saturday to assess the situation. Firefighting and rescue efforts continue around the clock as more than 30,000 acres have burned, according to Google satellite sources.

"We will have all the technical and human resources to fight forest fires because the priority is always the safety of families," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "We won't leave you alone!"

7 WEATHER STORIES TO WATCH IN 2024

Chile’s emergency response agency, the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Attention (SENAPRED), issued a red alert and ordered the evacuation of at least 18 towns in the area, including the municipalities of Navidad, San Pedro, San Pablo and Puerto Montt. This emergency has impacted a state-protected forest reserve where more than 15,000 acres have been burned inside the Lago Peñuelas National Reserve.

NOAA: US SEES RECORD NUMBER OF BILLION-DOLLAR WEATHER, CLIMATE DISASTERS IN 2023

  • A fire truck is seen amongst burnt houses after a fire that affected the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.
    Image 1 of 11

    A fire truck is seen amongst burnt houses after a fire that affected the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP)

  • A man is seen inside a burnt house after a fire that affected the hills in Quilpue comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.
    Image 2 of 11

    A man is seen inside a burnt house after a fire that affected the hills in Quilpue comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP)

  • View of burnt vehicles after a fire that affected the hills in Quilpue comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.
    Image 3 of 11

    View of burnt vehicles after a fire that affected the hills in Quilpue comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP)

  • A man holds his dog after a fire that affected the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.
    Image 4 of 11

    A man holds his dog after a fire that affected the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP)

  • A man cleans his house after a fire that affected the hills in Quilpue comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.
    Image 5 of 11

    A man cleans his house after a fire that affected the hills in Quilpue comune, Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP)

  • Aerial view of the aftermath of a fire at the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024.
    Image 6 of 11

    Aerial view of the aftermath of a fire at the hills in Viña del Mar, Chile on February 3, 2024. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP)

  • Vehicles and homes burn during a fire in Viña del Mar, Chile, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
    Image 7 of 11

    Vehicles and homes burn during a fire in Viña del Mar, Chile, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP)

  • Firefighters work on extinguishing the fire that broke out in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024.
    Image 8 of 11

    Firefighters work on extinguishing the fire that broke out in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu)

  • Firefighters work on extinguishing the fire that broke out in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
    Image 9 of 11

    Firefighters work on extinguishing the fire that broke out in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu)

  • Houses burn due to a forest fire during night time in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024.
    Image 10 of 11

    Houses burn due to a forest fire during night time in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu)

  • Houses burn due to a forest fire during night time in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024.
    Image 11 of 11

    Houses burn due to a forest fire during night time in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu)

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 74 people were rescued from 19 homes in Puerto Montt, which suffered the most damage from the wildfire, burning nearly 1,700 acres. Three individuals sustained injuries as a result of incidents related to the wildfire.

EXTREME WEATHER EXPECTED TO BE TOP LOGISTICS DISRUPTOR FOR SUPPLY CHAINS IN 2024

Residents are being evacuated by the help of military personnel after a fire broke out in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024.

Residents are being evacuated by the help of military personnel after a fire broke out in Valparaiso, Chile on Friday, Feb. 2,2024.

(Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu / Getty Images)

Isa Carcif shot a video on a mountain highway between Viña del Mar and Quilpué showing flames consuming large areas of vegetation.

Multiple towns were ordered to evacuate as forest fires erupted in Chile’s Valparaiso region on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. 01:08

Huge wildfires erupt in Chile's Valparaiso region

Multiple towns were ordered to evacuate as forest fires erupted in Chile’s Valparaiso region on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

"I’ve never seen anything like it," Yvonne Guzman told the AFP. When the fire approached her home in Quilpué, she fled with her elderly mother but got stuck in traffic for hours.

"It's very distressing because we've evacuated the house, but we can't move forward," she said. "There are all these people trying to get out and who can't move."

Fire officials have forecast high to extreme fire danger in central Chile, including already affected regions, over the next 24 hours.

Tags
Loading...