The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Large hail, tornadoes threaten Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis today

It's Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Over 54 million at risk of severe weather on Tuesday

Major cities like Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis are at risk of seeing severe storms on Tuesday as a powerful cross-country storm continues its trek through the Midwest.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible Tuesday afternoon, evening and into the overnight hours as a low-pressure system nears the area.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Powerful storm to bring feet of snow to the West

The West's second storm of the week will start its assault on Tuesday evening, which is expected to dump feet of snow as it hovers near the region throughout the week.

The FOX Forecast Center said the extreme snow and rain will last into the upcoming weekend as the storm spins in the Pacific. Because of that, multiple feet of snow are possible from the Cascades in Washington and Oregon to the Sierra Nevada in California.

This snowfall forecast in the West this week.

(FOX Weather)



February or May?

On Tuesday, about 245 million Americans will experience above-average temperatures.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to spread east across the central and eastern U.S. through Wednesday and potentially break hundreds of records.

Record highs and record-warm lows are expected to fall through midweek across the Plains, Midwest and Northeast.

But don't expect the warmth to last for very long. A rapid drop in temperature ushered in by the cross-country storm will allow winter to return.

Potential record highs this week.

(FOX Weather)



Fire season is back

Firefighters are hard at work as hot, dry and windy conditions overtake a good portion of the U.S.

In Texas, crews battled a 4,000-acre brush fire, leading to crazy scenery in the Panhandle.

Grassfires burned out of control on Monday as strong winds fueled the flames in Nebraska.

And in Colorado, crews worked to extinguish a fire burning near the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

