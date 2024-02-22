Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Attention turning to next week’s cross-country storm

Start your day with the latest weather news – While the East Coast deals with damp weather Friday, FOX Weather is already tracking a storm that could bring severe weather, snow and high winds to much of the country next week.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, February 23, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:03

Weather in America: February 23, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, and National Skip The Straw Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dreary Friday expected for East Coast

Friday will be a wet day for millions of people from Maine to Georgia. A weather system that will slowly move out to sea during the day is bringing mainly rain to areas along the East Coast, while some snow falls in parts of the Northeast and New England.

Cross-country storm being tracked for next week

A powerful storm is expected to bring nasty weather from coast to coast next week. The forecast calls for rain and mountain snow along the West Coast starting Monday. Eventually, the storm will likely bring severe weather and snow to much of the central U.S. There is also a high chance of windy weather.

Texas company returns America to Moon for first time in 52 years

A lander built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines landed on the Moon on Thursday. It was the first private lander to reach the lunar surface and the first American landing on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. 

After troubleshooting communications, flight controllers confirmed the lander was upright and starting to send data. Crews are still working to downlink the first images from the lunar surface.

Houston-based company Intuitive Machines said it successfully landed its Odysseus lander on the Moon. The touchdown marked the first private Moon landing and the first American mission in more than 50 years.  01:32

Intuitive Machines lands Odysseus Moon lander on lunar South Pole

Watch this

FOX Weather’s Ian Oliver will soon head to Minnesota to participate in a polar plunge for charity. He got a taste of what’s in store Thursday.

Ian Oliver speaks to fellow FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir to promote the Polar Plunge, which takes place in Minneapolis on March 1 and 2. Ian will be joining FOX 9 Minneapolis Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, who has participated in over 400 Polar Plunges. Participating in the Polar Plunge  helps raise money for the Special Olympics. Feb. 22, 2024. 04:04

Ian Oliver gets soaked in ice water to promote Polar Plunge

