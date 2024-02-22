The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Attention turning to next week’s cross-country storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, and National Skip The Straw Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Dreary Friday expected for East Coast

Friday will be a wet day for millions of people from Maine to Georgia. A weather system that will slowly move out to sea during the day is bringing mainly rain to areas along the East Coast, while some snow falls in parts of the Northeast and New England.

The forecast for the East Coast on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Cross-country storm being tracked for next week

A powerful storm is expected to bring nasty weather from coast to coast next week. The forecast calls for rain and mountain snow along the West Coast starting Monday. Eventually, the storm will likely bring severe weather and snow to much of the central U.S. There is also a high chance of windy weather.

An overview of next week's cross-country storm.

(FOX Weather)



Texas company returns America to Moon for first time in 52 years

A lander built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines landed on the Moon on Thursday. It was the first private lander to reach the lunar surface and the first American landing on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

After troubleshooting communications, flight controllers confirmed the lander was upright and starting to send data. Crews are still working to downlink the first images from the lunar surface.

