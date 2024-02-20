Next big storm brewing in Midwest to soak Northeast with rain, some snow

As February comes to a close, many are wondering when and where the next big storm will hit.

The first threat ramps up toward the end of the workweek, but if you were hoping for winter weather, look away. Many will either be disappointed or thrilled that this next storm will likely be a rainmaker for most.

Rain is in the forecast through Friday in the East.

What is typically the snowiest month of the year along the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will continue to be anything but that.

Rain will fall ahead of a weak cold front and move along a warm front starting Thursday, bringing rain showers across much of the eastern half of the U.S., the FOX Forecast Center said.

Before that arrives, a weak area of low pressure will move out of the Plains by midweek and be greeted by an abundance of warm air.

Isolated thunderstorms, capable of severe hail, are possible late Wednesday night over southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted this region with a Level 1 out of 5 threat of severe weather.

A look at the severe storm threat in the Plains on Wednesday night.

"The exact same system that is impacting California, it's going to continue to evolve as it works its way eastward," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "So diving out of the Rockies into the Plains, and it's going to be met up with a lot of warm, moist, unstable air, and so that's why we could see this severe potential kind of playing out for us, especially as we head into the overnight hours."

There is also a risk of flooding rainfall from Thursday into Friday in parts of the Ohio Valley. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center said thunderstorms may cause heavy rain with an intensity of up to 1 inch per hour. The risk level is 1 out of 4, meaning there is a low to moderate concern for possible flash flooding.

A look at the flash flood threat in the Ohio Valley on Thursday.

This system will try to move up the East Coast by Friday, but the warm air will dominate most of the Lower 48.

Some locations in New England could see snow as some colder air funnels in from the strengthening low, but most will dodge rain showers as we head into the weekend.

"This area of low pressure is not going to be a big snow generator, even as it moves into the Northeast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "More of a pesky nuisance. We might see, initially, some of this start off as snow. If we do, maybe it'll be more so for higher elevations."

An area of low pressure moves over the eastern half of the U.S. on Thursday.

If not this week, when will we see the next big storm?

Arctic outbreaks look highly unlikely as we wrap up meteorological winter at the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The collision of cold and warm air masses helps spawn big, sprawling systems. While it is likely that we will still be tracking something next week, there will be few ingredients for any storm with which to work. This is unlikely to bring significant winter weather to most of the country.