The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast storm enters final chapter as new storm approaches

It's Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Cross-country storm takes final icy stab at US before winding down

The powerful winter storm the FOX Forecast Center has been tracking all week is entering its final chapter. The sprawling system has coated much of the northern U.S. in snow and ice. A foot or more of snow has piled up in portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, while parts of Lower Michigan have seen more than a half-inch of ice accretion.

The winter storm has delayed or canceled thousands of flights, snarled travel on stretches of major interstates and knocked out power to more than a half-million people.

On Thursday, dangerous winter weather will continue across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast before coming to an end for much of the country on Friday.

Things to know

New storm takes aim at West Coast

The active weather pattern will continue unphased Thursday as another storm system approaches the West Coast. The first Blizzard Warning in about 30 years was issued for the Los Angeles-area mountains, where 5 feet of snow and 55-mph winds are possible over the weekend. The majority of California will also see inclement weather in the form of rain and snow, with snow levels dropping to as low as 500 feet in some areas. Places like San Francisco and Los Angeles will see only rain.

Winter weather alerts in effect in California as of Feb. 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Another day of record-breaking heat

While the northern and western U.S. deal with winter weather and bitter cold, southern and eastern parts of the country are basking in summerlike heat. More than 80 record highs are in jeopardy Thursday from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast.

This map shows where record highs are being challenged Feb. 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



