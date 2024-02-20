The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atmospheric river winds down in California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, and National Sticky Bun Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heavy rain finally ending in California

The relentless rain brought to California by the most recent atmospheric river is coming to an end Wednesday. Flooding is still possible from Los Angeles to San Diego, but the threat is lower than earlier in the week. The storm left behind damage and led to people having to be plucked from floodwater.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Southern California on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Next Northeast storm brewing in Midwest

The energy from the West Coast storm is moving east, helping stir up a new system in the Midwest. Severe weather and flooding are possible from southeastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma to the Ohio Valley starting late Wednesday evening. Later this week, the storm heads into the Northeast, where rain and snow are likely.

The outlook for the eastern U.S.

A bird appeared to be walking on water in California after this week’s storms. In reality, it was treading across debris that had been washed into the water.

