Watch: ‘Bird Jesus’ appears to walk on water as atmospheric river fills California waterway with debris

VENTURA, Calif. – A video posted on Monday shows birds walking on debris floating on the water’s surface after an atmospheric river storm drenched Southern California.

The atmospheric river was the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers to slam the Golden State, causing areas to flood and creating numerous landslides.

The storm also washed debris downstream, where an assortment of trash and natural refuse collected into a thick brown soup, as seen in the video.

The video begins with a few small birds next to a dock and a white boat as they flutter and hop between sticks and other types of debris in the water.

From a distance, the birds appear to be walking on the water’s surface as the brown debris blends into the brown water.

"Look! It’s Beejus. That’s Bird Jesus. Walking on water," posted @CherrieHomes, who shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

More rain is expected over Southern California on Tuesday, with some areas being issued a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center.