See it: Atmospheric river triggers California landslides, high water rescues

Another atmospheric river is slamming California, triggering dangerous landslides and flooding.

Winter is California's rainy season, but many residents need a break from the seemingly broken record of atmospheric river-fueled storms lashing the state. This storm is the third in a series, and it is backed up by an atmospheric river to supercharge the winds, rain and even bring a threat of severe thunderstorms.

Storm after storm has already saturated the ground, so the new rain has nowhere to go. Across the state, low-lying roads are underwater. Fast-rising water took a couple in Sacramento County by surprise while driving. They were able to call 9-1-1 and climb on the roof of the car to wait for the fire department.

Crews had to use a boat to get to the car. They walked the boat back to the roadside-turned-shoreline. The car was going nowhere fast. The department said the water needs to recede before they can tow out the car.

A whole neighborhood flooded in Willows, which is located in north central California.

"We have a couple different engines out here trying to pump water out some of the roads," Engineer Dan said in the post. "We got pretty much all hands on deck, the best we can to mitigate the flooding. So there are a lot of us here."

One road in Montecito became part of a waterfall.

Other roads in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, are covered under inches of soil after a mudslide. Look at the huge boulder that also landed in the center of the street.

It was tough to make out the road under one of the landslides that closed the Pacific Coast Highway through Big Sur.

Crews in Del Norte County managed to clear at least one lane after a hillside gave way.

The slide started with storm number 2 on Friday. The wet soils could no longer hold tree roots, letting them fall across the road.

Trees fell on homes, cars, power lines and roads.

Overnight, the runoff eroded a 6-foot section of highway in the San Francisco Bay Area. Just in time for the morning commute, crews had to run one-way traffic control.

Officials have no estimated time for opening both lanes again.

The storm churned enormous waves that pounded the Pacifica Pier. The structure just reopened days ago after massive waves tore away part of the pier during the last round of storms.

Just before a live report, FOX Weather's Robert Ray got a little too close. He said it was "very cold water" but made it through the rest of the morning a little damp.