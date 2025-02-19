The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Snow, ice slow travel as winter storm barrels across US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Snow-covered roads lead to numerous crashes as winter storm barrels toward East Coast

A powerful winter storm slammed communities from the Plains and Midwest through the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, dumping heavy snow that led to reports of numerous crashes due to the treacherous travel conditions.

Early Wednesday morning, snow was falling across the Appalachians ahead of unleashing its last round of winter weather in the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Southeast .

Millions of people from the Midwest and mid- Mississippi Valley to the Carolinas and Virginia on the East Coast are all included in winter weather alerts, including Winter Storm Warnings for cities such as Nashville in Tennessee and Louisville , London and Paducah in Kentucky.

Snow adds to misery in Tennessee Valley as region recovers in wake of deadly flooding

The Tennessee Valley is facing threats of snow and frigid temperatures as recovery operations continue in the wake of deadly flooding in the region.

Winter weather alerts stretch across the region, and some state offices in Tennessee are closed because of the conditions. In addition, the Kentucky Transit Cabinet reported many roads that were snow-covered, including parts of Interstate 65.

Watch: New video shows Delta flight bursting into flames as it lands, flips on Toronto runway

A new video obtained on Tuesday captured the moments leading up to the ill-fated Delta Air Lines flight from Minnesota to Toronto, Canada .

Shot from the cockpit of a plane on the Toronto Pearson International Airport tarmac on Monday, the video first shows Delta Flight 4819 descending onto the runway. Although the wheels appear down, the aircraft ends up landing on its belly before it then rolls onto its side and destroys its right-side wing.

The aircraft continues to roll over, bursting into flames and sending plumes of smoke into the air.

