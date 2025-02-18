Watch: New video shows Delta flight bursting into flames as it lands, flips over on Toronto runway

TORONTO – New video obtained on Tuesday captured the moments leading up to the ill-fated Delta Air Lines flight from Minnesota to Toronto, Canada.

Shot from the cockpit of a plane on the Toronto Pearson International Airport tarmac on Monday, the video first shows Delta Flight 4819 descending onto the runway.

Although the wheels appear down, the aircraft ends up landing on its belly before it then rolls onto its side and destroys its right-side wing.

The aircraft continues to roll over, bursting into flames and sending plumes of smoke into the air.

"Oh, no no no no no," says a voice in the cockpit, where the video was being recorded.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three passengers were critically injured and transported to a hospital. No deaths have been reported from the crash.

Officials said the flight was carrying 80 people – 76 passengers and four crew members – at the time of the incident.