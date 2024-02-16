The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain threatens NASCAR’s biggest race

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, and National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Could rain delay the Daytona 500?

A dreary weekend is expected for much of the Florida Peninsula. That could be problematic for NASCAR fans who are eagerly awaiting the biggest race of the year on Sunday – the Daytona 500. Wet weather is forecast to begin sometime Saturday and linger through the bulk of Sunday. While NASCAR has the technology to dry the track, it has to stop raining first.

The FOX Model shows heavy rain falling in Daytona, Florida, on Sunday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Another powerful storm arrives in California

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the California coastline, stretching from San Francisco to Los Angeles. That’s because another in a series of powerful storms battering the state this week is arriving Saturday. That’ll be followed by another storm on Sunday.

Flood Watches have been issued for much of California.

(FOX Weather)



Winter storm leaves blanket of snow across mid-Atlantic, New York City

A quick-moving storm system brought a blanket of snow overnight to a large swath of the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast, delivering to some communities the heaviest snowfall of the year, with winter weather alerts issued at one point late Friday for more than 50 million people.

Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York City all received accumulating snowfall. The heaviest totals were observed across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Spotters reported 4-6 inches around Pittsburgh, and 5-8 inches were reported in eastern Pennsylvania east into New Jersey.

Watch this

A snow drought in Minnesota could cause problems for a major skiing race set to happen this weekend.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think would interest you.

