Less than 22% of staghorn coral in Florida survived marine heat wave, scientists say

FLORIDA KEYS – Researchers completed an assessment Wednesday to see how record-high temperatures from the 2023 marine heat wave affected corals in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, according to NOAA.

They surveyed 64 locations at five of NOAA’s seven Mission: Iconic Reef sites in the marine sanctuary, NOAA said. The sites are part of an effort to restore corals in the area, which had declined by over 90% in the last 40 years due to hurricanes, bleaching, disease and heavy human use.

How a marine heat wave can impact coral

Another recent stressor occurred in the summer of 2023, when corals in the Florida Keys experienced the hottest ocean temperatures on record and the longest marine heat wave in 30 years, according to NOAA.

Extreme sea temperatures, such as a 2-degree increase in temperature, can cause coral to lose the beneficial algae that they house. The algae provide the coral with nutrients and their iconic color. Without the algae, coral becomes less healthy and turns white in a process known as "bleaching."

Because of the impact of extreme heat, researchers from the Mission: Iconic Reefs program and partners from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and the Coral Restoration Foundation conducted their assessment of the coral.

Findings of the assessment

Preliminary findings show that less than 22% of about 1,500 of staghorn coral survived the heat wave, NOAA said. Additionally, living staghorn coral could only be found in the two northernmost reefs of the five reefs surveyed.

Elkhorn coral was only found at three of the five sites.

NOAA noted that neither staghorn nor elkhorn corals were found alive at sample areas surveyed at Looe Key Reef in the lower Florida Keys.

These findings, along with the rest of the data from the assessment, are being reviewed and analyzed, NOAA said.

The role of coral reefs in Florida

Florida’s coral reef is the world's third-largest coral reef system, according to NOAA.

They added that the reef stretches over 255 continuous miles, serving as a home to more than 6,000 species of plants and animals.

The reefs also provide a protective barrier from waves, storms and high tides, and contribute about $2.5 billion to the Florida economy.