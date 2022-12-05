The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics active again after hurricane season ends

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and there are only 25 days left in the year.

Tropical disturbance being watched even after hurricane season ends

Mother Nature apparently didn’t get the memo that the official hurricane season ended Nov. 30. The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that has a medium chance of development within the next 5 days. If it gains enough strength, it would take the next name on the list – Owen.

Development chances for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Flash floods possible across South as soaking rains continue

Round after round of rain is moving across parts of the South this week. A large swath from far eastern Oklahoma to the western tip of Virginia could see as much as 5 inches of rain. Northern Arkansas, the Bootheel of Missouri, far northern Alabama, as well as much of Tennessee and Kentucky, are expected to receive the most rain, according to the FOX Forecast Center. There's a threat of flash flooding across western portions of this region on Wednesday.

Rainfall forecast for the South through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Mauna Loa eruption continues in Hawaii

The world’s largest active volcano is still rumbling more than a week after it started erupting. Mauna Loa was quiet for nearly 40 years before lava started spewing from it Nov. 27. Since then, lava has been inching toward a major highway on the Big Island of Hawaii. Officials have also been warning people hoping to get a glimpse of the molten rock to stay inside the designated safe area to view the volcano.

Orion offers spectacular views of moon before heading home

Orion, the spacecraft NASA wants to use to return astronauts to the moon, took one final pass of our celestial neighbor before aiming for home. Cameras on the ship showed a stunning view of Earth rising above the horizon before the engines were fired to send the craft on a trajectory for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.

