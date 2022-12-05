Hurricane season not over? Cluster of thunderstorms monitored for subtropical development in Atlantic

Although the Atlantic hurricane season technically ended on Nov. 30, the FOX Forecast Center is now monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean for possible development into an out-of-season subtropical depression or storm this week.

A large area of low pressure centered over the central subtropical Atlantic about 750 miles northeast of the northern Caribbean islands was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Monday morning.

A disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic has been given a medium chance of development.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, environmental conditions appear favorable for this disturbance to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it drifts northeastward over the next few days.

However, the area of low pressure is expected to move over cooler waters by Thursday night or Friday, likely ending its chances of becoming a subtropical depression or storm.

The disturbance has been given a medium chance of development over the next few days. While no direct impacts to land are expected, dangerous rip currents and rough surf will affect beaches along the U.S. East Coast.

Rip current threat along the U.S. East Coast.

(FOX Weather)



A subtropical depression or storm has characteristics of both a tropical depression or storm and the type of low-pressure system that most of us are used to seeing on the weather map with fronts attached to it. Most of its energy is derived from the clash of warm and cold air, but the system does not have fronts and is cold-core in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Like tropical systems, a subtropical depression or storm has a well-defined center and a closed circulation. However, the area of maximum winds within the circulation is farther away from the center and there is less symmetry, according to the National Weather Service.

If this disturbance gets organized enough to produce sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be named Owen, which is the next name on the 2022 list of Atlantic Basin storm names.

The last time a subtropical storm formed during the month of December was in 2013, but it went unnamed because the National Hurricane Center did not identify it as such until a postseason review of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season. This unnamed subtropical storm brought gusty winds to portions of the Azores in the northeastern Atlantic.

Prior to that, Tropical Storm Olga developed in December during the 2007 Atlantic hurricane season. Heavy rainfall was the primary impact of Olga in portions of Puerto Rico and the island of Hispaniola. Maximum rainfall totals across the region ranged from around 11 inches in central Puerto Rico to over 15 inches in the Dominican Republic.