The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strong winter storm, frigid temperatures impact millions across US

Powerful winter storm to blast millions from Midwest to Northeast with more snow, wind

A new winter storm is getting set to blast millions of people from the Upper Midwest to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with more snow and wind just after a high-impact lake-effect snowstorm buried cities under feet of snow.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for portions of West Virginia and Maryland, while Winter Storm Warnings stretch from Wisconsin to Maine.

There’s even a chance that snow could fall along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor.

Frigid temperatures blanket more than 200 million across US

A frigid grip will continue across the eastern half of the country through Saturday, with another surge of arctic air rushing in behind the Alberta Clipper sweeping across the U.S. from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.

In the meantime, more than 200 million people across the Lower 48 states are waking up to temperatures below freezing Wednesday morning, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Watch: Woman fends off deadly tiger snake slithering up leg while driving

A woman driving down a highway in Australia got the surprise of her life when she saw one of the world's deadliest snakes slithering up her leg. Police said they were asked to check on a woman who was barefoot and trying to wave down cars on the side of the road.

The woman said she had been driving when she felt something on her foot and looked down to see a venomous tiger snake slithering up her leg.

