VIDEO: Woman fends off deadly tiger snake slithering up leg while driving

MELBOURNE, Australia – A woman driving down a Melbourne highway got the surprise of her life when she saw one of the world's deadliest snakes slithering up her leg.

Victoria Police said they were called for a welfare check on a woman on Saturday, who was barefoot and trying to wave down cars on the side of the road. When the police arrived, they had no idea what they were getting into.

The woman explained that she had been driving when she felt something on her foot and looked down to see a venomous tiger snake slithering up her leg.

She told police she was able to fend off the snake and weave through traffic so she could pull over and escape her car to safety.

Police said the woman was in a state of shock and was assessed by paramedics to ensure she hadn't been bitten by the serpent.

In order to deal with the snake, Victoria Police called Melbourne Snake Control to help handle the situation. The snake was quickly identified as a tiger snake, and they began the removal process.

In a video of the incident, a yellow-headed snake pokes its head out of an opening beneath the steering wheel of the car, near the ignition.

A later clip shows the woman's car parked on the shoulder of the road, as Melbourne Snake Control removes the reptile from the vehicle, holding it by its tail.

Meanwhile, passing drivers were left in shock to see the large snake pulled from the car. Tiger snakes average between 3–5 feet in length, according to the Victoria State Government.

In a photo inserted into the video, the tiger snake is seen going into a cloth bag to contain it.

Tiger snakes are named for their stripes, which give them a tiger-like appearance. The tiger snake is one of the top 10 deadliest snakes in the world.