Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Terrifying moment massive snake swings toward woman opening garage door

Security camera footage captured the terrifying moment the massive reptile "just jumped out" as the electronic door began to rise, Australian resident Rachel Jelley said.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Terrifying moment massive snake swings towards woman opening garage door

CURRUMBIN WATERS, Queensland – An Australian woman had a hair-raising encounter with a slithery surprise when a massive carpet python dropped from her garage ceiling.

Rachel Jelley, a resident of Currumbin Waters, just south of Gold Coast, Queensland, said she was simply heading out to grab some screws on Monday when a colossal carpet python decided to make a dramatic entrance.

( Rachel Jelley via Storyful)

Security camera footage captured the terrifying moment the massive reptile "just jumped out" as the electronic door began to rise, she said.

( Rachel Jelley via Storyful)

Jelley explained that the python had been a frequent visitor to their property for years. Despite the recent encounter, she has no intention of removing the snake.

Instead, Jelley said her family prefers to take a "live and let live" approach to wildlife in the area.

